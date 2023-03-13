KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The UT Aboretum is excited for their first in-person program at the UT Arboretum Auditorium on Tuesday, March 21, at 7pm. Join them for the program called The America Black Bear: A Visual Walk Into Their Wild Lives. It’s an educational presentation about the American black bear by renowned photographer Chris Norcott.

Norcott currently has a video on Netflix and will soon have his work featured on the Discovery Network and NBC, according to the UT Arboretum. He spends much of each year hiking and observing the lives of black bears. He photographs the bears’ rarely seen habitat and documents the behaviors of these beautiful animals. Norcott will be showing his images and sharing stories of their family relationships and survival in the wilderness.

The program is a crowd favorite, but seating is limited, so anyone interested must RSVP in advance with the total number in thier party. The UT Arboretum is located at 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge.

For more information and to RSVP visit their website.