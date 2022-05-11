KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Visit Knoxville Open has descended upon the the Holston Hill Country Club for a week long golfing event that has something for everyone.

The Visit Knoxville Open kicked off on Monday with a Pro-Am tournament and satellite events taking place throughout the Knoxville area. The professional rounds for the Korn Ferry tournament will begin on Thursday with a $750,000 purse at stake for the winner as well as a chance to be bumped up to the PGA tour. Professional golfers from all over the world have arrived in East Tennessee to see if they can master the Holston Hills course, one of the most difficult on the tournament circuit. A portion of the proceeds from this week long golfing extravaganza will support local Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

For more information or to pre-register for tickets visit the Visit Knoxville Open website. For more information on the course visit the Holston Hills Country Club website.