‘The Voice’ season 18 contestants to perform at Ancient Lore Village

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three contestants from NBC’s singing competition The Voice will share their talents during a private concert performance in Knoxville.

On Friday, June 11, Gigi Hess, Samantha Howell and Zach Day will perform at Ancient Lore Village. In addition to the concert, guests will enjoy a buffet-style dinner curated by Chef Simon Hall.

Happy hour begins at 5 p.m., dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and the concert gets underway at 7 p.m. You can click the link here to purchase tickets for Friday night’s concert.

