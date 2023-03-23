GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — This is The Voice.

Ole Red in Gatlinburg welcomes season 22 The Voice winner, Bryce Leatherwood on Thursday, March 23. Doors open at 8:00pm and the show starts at 9:00pm. Tickets are online.

Leatherwood won The Voice back in 2022, being the last winner of Blake Shelton’s team before announcing his departure from the show.

He will be kicking off Ole Red’s Spring Blake concert at Ole Red in Gatlinburg. He will be performing some of his biggest hits from the show and his original music. Fans can enjoy hearing his fun country sound while also hearing about his time working alongside Blake Shelton on The Voice.

Bryce is pursuing a full-time music career and is currently working to become country’s next major artist. Visit his website to learn more about him and see a list of his upcoming shows.