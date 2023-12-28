KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Volunteer Club embodies the spirit of fans and honors the tradition of Tennessee excellence by creating an enhanced experience for Tennessee athletes. Memberships to the Volunteer Club support NIL opportunities for athletes and provide exclusive access to club members through newsletters, events, and specialty gear.

The Volunteer Club is facilitated by Spyre Sports, a sports & media agency based in Knoxville, Tennessee. They have been named The Most Ambitious Collective in the country two years in a row by On3, and co-founder Hunter Baddour is ranked as the third most influential person in NIL.

90% of every dollar generated through the Volunteer Club will go directly to athletes, and the remaining 10% will cover costs related to creating events for student-athletes and fans.

They have worked with over 200 student athletes at Tennessee across 12 different sports, including female sports. As Tennessee graduates themselves, their mission and heart is dedicated to capturing the Volunteer spirit and enhance the lives of its community.

