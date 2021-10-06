KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Live performances are returning to stages across the nation, including right here in Knoxville. The WordPlayers are brining “Big Mama’s Kitchen” to life on stage starting this Thursday.

Big Mama’s kitchen was special, no question — but when Albert and Bethany move into her house to keep the memory of Big Mama alive, they have no idea what they’re getting into. This delightful farce introduces us to the wonder of Big Mama, hungry locals who aren’t ready to let go, and the grandson who must find a way to rekindle Big Mama’s loving spirit without letting everything fall apart in the process.



Performances: Oct 7, 8, 14 & 15 @ 7:30 – and – Oct 10 & 17 @ 2:30 Tickets:

Adults $20, Students $15 (Thusdays, October 7 & 14 are “Pay What You Wish” nights)

Event Location: Erin Presbyterian Church, 200 Lockett Road, Knoxville 37929