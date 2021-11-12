KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The past year-and-a-half has been extremely challenging for theatrical organizations and Music Theatre International is offering an exclusive musical revue – free of charge with no licensing fees – as a way to support the thousands of theatres who are persevering under trying circumstances. Locally, the WordPlayers are ready to bring you ALL TOGETHER NOW.

ALL TOGETHER NOW! is a global musical fundraising event celebrating local theatre. It’s happening this weekend in 2500 theatres across the world, in all 50 states, and in more than 40 countries! It’s only happening in one place in Knox County, and that will be at the Old City Performing Arts Center downtown, where a talented group from The WordPlayers will present this fabulous musical revue. It’s an event filled with lots of your most-loved songs from your favorite musical theatre shows! (Knoxville’s own Mary Costa gave a special shoutout on the WP’s FB page to one of our performers even!)

The WordPlayers stopped by to give us a preview of the performance.