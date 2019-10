KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Wordplayers present, ‘Over The River & Through the Woods,’ by Joe DiPietro. The story follows a young, single, Italian-American man from New Jersey who is very close with his family. He is offered a dream job in Seattle and the news doesn’t sit so well with family members.

Catch the first performance October 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Erin Presbyterian Church. Find more times and ticket information here.