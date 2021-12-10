KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The WordPlayers and Arts at Pellissippi State are excited to present “The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe,” opening on Friday, December 10, 2021. Public shows will take place through the weekend at the Clayton Performing Arts Center, on the main campus of Pellissippi State Community College in Hardin Valley.

This dramatization by Joseph Robinette of C.S. Lewis’ classic, set in the land of Narnia, faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia. All the memorable episodes from the story are represented: the temptation of Edmund by the witch, the slaying of the evil wolf by Peter, the witnessing of Aslan’s resurrection by Susan and Lucy, the crowning of the four new rulers of Narnia, and more. This story of love, faith, courage and giving, with its triumph of good over evil, is a true celebration of life!

In addition to the public performances, The WordPlayers will also present this production to hundreds of school children in the area, with additional performances that run through next week. These shows are just for are public schools and homeschoolers. Members of the production say they are proud to bring the arts to a young audience as well, many of whom have not been to a theatrical performance.

Public Performances:

Friday, Dec. 10 @ 7:30 pm

Saturday, Dec. 11 @ 2:30 pm

Sunday, Dec. 12 @ 2:30 pm

Clayton Performing Arts Center

Pellissippi State Community College – Hardin Valley Campus

10915 Hardin Valley Road, Knoxville, TN 37933-0990

Tickets: Adults: $16, Students (13+): $12, Child (12 & under): $8

Groups of 10 or more: $2 off each ticket price

Tickets may be purchased online or at the door. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=130984