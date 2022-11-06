KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Songwriting is at its finest with this duo.

The Young Fables are a national sensation and were born right out of East Tennessee. Laurel Wright, Maryville, TN and Wes Lunsford, Tallahassee, TN joined forces to create melodic sounds of country Americana.

The duo and couple have had their shares of highs and lows. Their highest moment’s include, landing on the Top 10 list for the Rolling Stones, a cover story on People Magazine, and an appearance on on USA’s Real Country. The two have also received praise from top artists in the industry, including Sheryl Crow calling Laurel’s voice “as good as any country singer out there”, and Keith Urban saying “their music had me immediately.”

As many ups the duo has had, they have also endured several of lows. In 2018, Laurel lost her little sister due to a car accident, and shortly after lost her father as well. In that time, the pair was challenged as not only songwriters but partners as well. In that time, the band had been in the process of creating a documentary to take fans into their songwriting.

The film became so much more than that when two incredible losses affected Laurel and Wes. The Fable of a Song received national acclaim and won the Audience Choice for the Nashville Film Festival in 2021.

The film shows the pain, loss, and suffering the pair had experienced during a very successful time in their careers. The pair advocate for mental health and connect with their fans on deeper levels because of their own personal understanding.

Laurel regularly posts on social media about her struggles with anxiety and depression.

The duo are continuing to make music and travel all over the country. Event schedules, more information, and exclusive content can be found on their website.