KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get ready for a night of talent and laughs at a local theatre.

The Theatre Knoxville Downtown is known as the cities first and oldest community theatres. Starting September 2 through the 18 the theatre will be performing the Savannah Sipping Society play. The comedic production is a heartwarming and hilarious play.

Director, Jill Stapleton Bergeron, you will experience all emotions–laughter, anger, enjoyment, and even tearful.

This play is the perfect night out for you and your girlfriends. Watch below for a scene sneak peak.

For more information and tickets, visit the Theatre Knoxville Downtown’s website.