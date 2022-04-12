KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local facility is allowing a specific demographic to be seen, heard, and understood.

The Middle Path serves the East Tennessee community as an intensive outpatient program, offering group therapy and other resources for mental health.

They see anyone from ages 6 to 18 who are suffering anger, self harm, anxiety, and more. Now, they are adding a specialty program geared to a certain demographic.

The LGBTQ+ community has been known to be more susceptible to anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and even suicidal tendencies. The Middle Path is making it their mission to tackle these situations and create a welcoming and safe environment, alongside the experts trained to do so.

Anne Landry, a Middle Path therapist, is the founder of this new program. Landry says her personal ties within the LGBTQ+ community led her to take action and help others.

The Middle Path accepts all major insurances and even provides free consultations and touring.

You can visit a Middle Path location in Knoxville, Maryville, Kingsport, Chattanooga, and even Charleston, SC.

For more information on the Middle Path, visit their website.