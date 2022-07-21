KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get in gear with a workout program that keeps you accountable.

Melissa Trent, founder and owner of All In Fitness, has made it her goal to help you achieve yours.

With 2 locations in Alcoa and East Knoxville, Melissa tailors each workout designed for your needs. There are many different ways to work out with her. Join Melissa in studio, or even on Zoom. Workout with her in the comfort of your own home and see results without having to leave the house.

She also offers corporate workout sessions for you and your employees to stay active together.

The personal trainer and strength coach says she wants you to embrace feeling uncomfortable during a workout. Once you climb over that hurdle of doubts, low energy, and resistance is a world full of amazing results and gratification.

For more information and to start your fitness journey today, visit the All In Fitness website.