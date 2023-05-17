KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Just because Mother’s Day has passed doesn’t mean you cannot still get involved and support them.

Helping Mamas, a diaper bank, is still continuing its efforts through its ‘Month of Moms’ initiative.

All month long, Ingles Market is doing their part to provide their customers with easy ways to support their cause. You can donate at the register at all locations across East Tennessee.

They are always collecting products such as diapers, car seats/strollers, shampoo, lotion, and more.

These products go directly to help local moms. They do this by collecting essential resources they might need, distributing items to over 60 community partners, and more.

A huge need for these products is proven through the statistic that 3 out of 5 parents struggle with diaper needs. So far, they have tried to lessen that number by providing over 400,000 baby needs to families across East Tennessee.

There is still time to get involved, click here for a list of ways you can help their mission.