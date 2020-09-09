These burgers put a spin on two classics for GatlinBURGER week

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Crystelle Creek Restaurant and The Smoky Mountain Brewery are putting a twist on two American classics during GatlinBURGER Week.

The inaugural GatlinBURGER Week is kicking off on Sunday, September 13 and running through September 19, as 16 local Gatlinburg restaurants compete for the title of “Burger Meister.”

The Crystelle Creek Restaurant presents the “Country Fried Steak Burger,” with one country fried steak, topped with fried potatoes drizzled with onion gravy and garnished with a crisp onion ring.

Smoky Mountain Brewery is sticking with a classic, American cheeseburger spiced up with a bit of heat, as they serve up the “Hungry Hiker Burger.” This burger comes with a ½ lb. beef patty, jalapeno cream sauce, avocado, pepper jack cheese and bacon.

Check out these burgers during #GatlinBURGER week for just $7! Don’t forget to purchase sides and tip well at these local restaurants during Burger Week.

Download the passport to GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”

