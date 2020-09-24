These meatless wrap promises to be healthy and delicious

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Chef Derek St. Romain stops by the Ingles Table with this grilled vegan tortilla wrap.
Here’s the ingredients:
- 10” flour tortilla
- Pan spray (or olive oil), to mist the pan
- ⅓ cup white onions, sliced
- ⅔ cup green, red, and yellow peppers
- ½ cup guacamole
- 1-2 cups vegan cheese, shredded
Here’s the how-to on this quick and easy meal:
- Spray the pan with pan spray or olive oil.
- Sauté the onion and pepper mix for just a couple of minutes on high heat, then set aside.
- Lay the tortilla flat and spread the guacamole, then add the vegan cheese, pepper and onion mix, and fresh cilantro. Roll it up tight and place it into the heated sauté pan. Cook each side on med-low heat for about 3 min. per side. The longer the better, to melt the cheese.
- Garnish with, cilantro, fresh salsa, and more vegan cheese.