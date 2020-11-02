This breast cancer survivor is surviving and thriving with the Survivor Fitness Foundation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Survivor Fitness Foundation is dedicated to empowering cancer survivors with tools and training needed for a wholistic post-cancer recovery.

For Maria London, breast cancer survivor, the Survivor Fitness Foundation has been an incredible support system.

Aaron Grunke, founder of the Survivor Fitness Foundation, began this organization after his battle with testicular cancer. After beating this disease, he began to get back in the gym and noticed his body wasn’t what it used to be. Through assistance from a personal trainer and a dietician, his journey to health, both physically and mentally, began to dramatically increase and he saw a need for this in the Knoxville community.

Since the organization’s inception, the Survivor Fitness Foundation has helped dozens of cancer survivors in East Tennessee reclaim their life in a post-cancer world.

Grunke encourages anyone who has survived cancer or knows of a friend or family member that could benefit from the Survivor Fitness Foundation contact the foundation, so their loved ones can continue to heal, survive and thrive wholelistically.