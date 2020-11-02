This breast cancer survivor is surviving and thriving with the Survivor Fitness Foundation

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Survivor Fitness Foundation is dedicated to empowering cancer survivors with tools and training needed for a wholistic post-cancer recovery.

For Maria London, breast cancer survivor, the Survivor Fitness Foundation has been an incredible support system.

Aaron Grunke, founder of the Survivor Fitness Foundation, began this organization after his battle with testicular cancer. After beating this disease, he began to get back in the gym and noticed his body wasn’t what it used to be. Through assistance from a personal trainer and a dietician, his journey to health, both physically and mentally, began to dramatically increase and he saw a need for this in the Knoxville community.

Since the organization’s inception, the Survivor Fitness Foundation has helped dozens of cancer survivors in East Tennessee reclaim their life in a post-cancer world.

Grunke encourages anyone who has survived cancer or knows of a friend or family member that could benefit from the Survivor Fitness Foundation contact the foundation, so their loved ones can continue to heal, survive and thrive wholelistically.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.