This burger trio brings New Orleans and Latin cuisines to a classic American beef patty

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Kennedy Concepts Restaurant Group is putting three of their restaurants to the test during GatlinBURGER Week, as this cluster of restaurants competes for the title of “Burger Meister.”

Loco Burro‘s “Go Loco Burger” features a ½ lb. Black Angus burger patty topped with green chile queso, guacamole, Pico de Gallo and crispy tortilla strips.

Crawdaddy’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar is serving up a taste of New Orleans with their “Daddy’s Creole Burger.” This burger has ½ lb. Black Angus beef blackened and smothered in their house made seafood gumbo.

Pucker’s Sports Grill is whipping up an American classic with its “Pucked Up BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger” which includes ½ lb. Black Angus burger patty topped with smoked

cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and the restaurant’s house made honey BBQ sauce.

Check out this burger during #GatlinBURGER week for just $7! Don’t forget to purchase sides and tip well at these local restaurants during Burger Week.

Download the passport to GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”



