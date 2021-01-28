This kitten sister duo is searching for their FURever home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Meet Silk and her adorable sister, Satin!

The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley (HSTN) partners up with shelters across the state of Tennessee, lending a helping hand when shelters need a bit of extra help keeping up with animals who find themselves needing a forever home.

This dynamic kitten duo came from a sister shelter in Campbell County and are looking for a new family.

Stop by the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley to meet Silk and Satin and donate online today to keep the mission of HSTN alive!