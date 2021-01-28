This kitten sister duo is searching for their FURever home

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Meet Silk and her adorable sister, Satin!

The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley (HSTN) partners up with shelters across the state of Tennessee, lending a helping hand when shelters need a bit of extra help keeping up with animals who find themselves needing a forever home.

This dynamic kitten duo came from a sister shelter in Campbell County and are looking for a new family.

Stop by the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley to meet Silk and Satin and donate online today to keep the mission of HSTN alive!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.