KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Meet Turbo! His purr is loud and his heart is big!

This sweet boy, along with several other kittens at the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley (HSTN), are searching for their FUR-EVER home.

See which kittens are available for adoption, and how to make sure the newest member of the family is ready in the event of an emergency. September is Disaster Preparedness Month, and the HSTN recommends these tips from the ASPCA on prepping pets for natural disasters.