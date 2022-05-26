KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For this week’s episode of Music Makers, we showcase local psychedelic jam band Big Dog.

A psychedelic jam band take their original songs and play extensive versions that will keep the crowd rocking out for the entire show. Made popular by legendary bands like the Grateful Dead, psychedelic jam bands are fixtures at music festivals due to their improvisation making each live show unique, fans never experiencing the same show twice.

