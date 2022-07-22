KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For this weeks episode of Music Makers, where we focus on local musicians and performers, we spotlight local band Little Animal.

With a fun stage presence and a unique sound to Knoxville, Little Animal makes it quickly known that they are here to spread good times throughout the East Tennessee community. When big personalities meets musical acumen, magical things can happen when bands like Little Animal performs. Audiences can expect a lively show that is full of jokes, great tunes, and of course a heaping helping of southern charm.