KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After an extensive career in the Air Force Christian Koshaba suffered an injury that lead to him discovering the healing power of Occupational Therapy. Christian now offers these lessons at Three60fit.

Three60fit is a transformative full wellness center, combining elements of exercise science, the latest in workout technology, and progressive coaching. The Three60fit different is the personal attention paid to your own wellness journey. Doing away with the “one size fits all” mentality, trainers focus on your body, mind, and soul’s needs to leave you as the best version of yourself.

