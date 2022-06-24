ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – The inconsistent and unpredictable housing market is still here, and Thrive Mortgage can help you.

The Loren Riddick Team, powered by Thrive Mortgage, offers many options when financing, and one they are highlighting right now is reverse mortgage lending.

Typically granted to older homeowners, reverse lending is often used to help pay for living expenses. Instead of paying fees each month, these fees are added to your home’s loan balance. As the loan balance increases, the home’s equity decreases. Once the last owner of the home, no longer lives in the home, the loan must be paid back, but only the current value the home is in that time.

The Loren Riddick Team located in Alcoa can help you sign up for this temporary assistance. They offer reverse and forward mortgage lending. Thrive Mortgage helps many all over the country, and Loren Riddick is eager to work with the East Tennessee community.



Riddick is the you are the only “resident” Tennessean in the country with this designation.

For more information and to speak to Loren Riddick today, visit the Thrive Mortgage website.

