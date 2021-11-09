KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Many times, patients suffering with neuropathy pain are prescribed medications. But, does this contribute to a drug abuse problem? We sat down with Dr. Kristin Dolan, DC, BCN, founder of Thrive Neuropathy in Knoxville, to discuss other treatments that are available to find pain relief.

For Living East Tennessee viewers, Thrive Neuropathy is offering a $49 Neuropathy special. The special includes a personal consultation, exam, and report of findings, in which the Thrive Neuropathy staff calculates down to the exact % of how much sensory loss someone has in their feet or hands. Then, they will help you create an individualized treatment plan. Once someone has reached 80% nerve loss, the damage cannot be reversed. So, it is important to be evaluated as soon as possible.

You can learn more at thriveneuropathy.com or call (865) 315-7479.