Thrive Parkridge prepares the Christmas Store for its East Knoxville students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The countdown to Christmas is on!

Thrive Parkridge is asking the community for final donations to stock up the Christmas Store for East Knoxville students to shop for every single person in their immediate family this holiday season. It gives the children an opportunity use good behavior points they earned throughout the semester to bless their loved ones with gifts they might not have received otherwise.

The Christmas Store still needs kitchen items and gifts for men. These gifts bless families of students in the Thrive Parkridge after school program and allow the students to experience the gift of giving.

To donate to the 2020 Christmas store, check out this year’s wish lists from Target and Amazon.

