Thriving in the giving spirit with Thrive Parkridge’s annual “Christmas Store”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Every year, Thrive Parkridge opens up its doors to the Christmas Store for the organization’s students to shop for Christmas presents for every single person in their immediate family.

It gives the children an opportunity use good behavior points they earned throughout the semester to bless their loved ones with gifts they might not have received otherwise.

This holiday store teaches children in the Parkridge community about the joy of giving and allows them to bless their family with incredible gifts during the holidays.