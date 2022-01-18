KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dr. Ana Wilson of Premier Surgical tells us what to be on the look out for in regards to a healthy thyroid gland.

With the new year in full swing many of us are trying our best to get healthy. But something that we do not often consider is our thyroid gland health. The thyroid gland controls the rate of many of the activities our body goes through on a daily basis and if it is not functioning properly this can lead to irregular heart beats, a slow metabolism, and swelling. But Premier Surgical has the knowledge and expertise to help you stay healthy and keep your thyroid gland functioning properly. There is no better time than right now during thyroid awareness month.

