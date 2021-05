KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam is using his time outside of elected office to find solutions for the political polarization facing the country. He outlines some of the reasons behind the growing division and ways he believes faith can change the dialogue going forward in his new book, "Faithful Presence, The Promise and Peril of Faith in the Public Square."

While he acknowledged the political arena has been a blood sport for some time, he does think there are biblical solutions. In his book, Haslam cites scripture to give an alternative to the way we approach political disagreements today. "We're supposed to actually act different," he said.