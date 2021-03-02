TikTok Tuesday: Trying the TikTok Ramen Hack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Over the course of the pandemic, many of us have been spending a lot more time online and on social media. When we run out of boredom busters, or become burned out on our favorite recipes, you can always find a new idea on social media. This week, we’re trying out one of the latest viral TikTok food trends – the TikTok Ramen Hack.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pack Ramen
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- Soy Sauce, to taste
- 1 tsp red pepper flakes
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 egg
- Everything Bagel Seasoning
- Green onions (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Cook Ramen noodles. Remember to toss the seasoning packet!
- In a skillet, melt butter.
- Once melted, add minced garlic, soy sauce, red pepper flakes and brown sugar. Cook for about 1 minute.
- Next, add noodles.
- Once your noodles are coated in sauce, add an egg and cook.
- After your egg is cooked, top with Everything Bagel seasoning and green onions (optional).