TikTok Tuesday: Trying the TikTok Ramen Hack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Over the course of the pandemic, many of us have been spending a lot more time online and on social media. When we run out of boredom busters, or become burned out on our favorite recipes, you can always find a new idea on social media. This week, we’re trying out one of the latest viral TikTok food trends – the TikTok Ramen Hack.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pack Ramen
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • 1 tbsp minced garlic
  • Soy Sauce, to taste
  • 1 tsp red pepper flakes
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1 egg
  • Everything Bagel Seasoning
  • Green onions (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Cook Ramen noodles. Remember to toss the seasoning packet!
  2. In a skillet, melt butter.
  3. Once melted, add minced garlic, soy sauce, red pepper flakes and brown sugar. Cook for about 1 minute.
  4. Next, add noodles.
  5. Once your noodles are coated in sauce, add an egg and cook.
  6. After your egg is cooked, top with Everything Bagel seasoning and green onions (optional).

