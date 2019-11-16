KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Coming up there’s a great way to get a jump start on that holiday shopping and get yourself into the Christmas spirit. It’s time for the 2nd Annual Christmas Village at The Meadow Church of God.

This event rings in the Christmas season with craft vendors, an elf village, general store, music, photos with Santa, holiday foods, gift wrapping and more. Admission and parking is free. Pastor Chris Reneau and Pastor Rhonda Reneau tell us more about all of the fun taking place this Saturday.