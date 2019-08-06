Time to hit the greens with WATE’s Bo Williams for the 2019 O’Connor Golf Classic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)--You know we love beautiful jewelry here on Living East Tennessee. Coming up this week you have a chance to enjoy some beautiful gemstones all part of the JTV Experience.. It's all about providing an all-access pass to hundreds of jewelry and gemstones to lovers from across the country during JTV EXPERIENCE. This unique, four-day event runs through Friday and brings experts from all over the world to our headquarters so participants can get instruction and learn from the best! Some of the country's most prized "home-grown" stones come from Montana, where , Warren Boyd & Jeff Hapeman like to get their hands dirty with Montana Sapphires. Both men explain more about the great collection here in Knoxville during this 4-day event!