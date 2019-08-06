Time to hit the greens with WATE’s Bo Williams for the 2019 O’Connor Golf Classic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– It’s time to dust off the clubs and hit the links and it’s all for a great cause! Plus you might even recognize one golfer who’s ready to take the challenge who’s near and dear to our heart here at WATE! It’s time for the 2019 O’Connor Golf Classic all benefiting the O’Connor Senior Center. Greg O’Connor and WATE’s Bo Williams tell us all about the fun planned this year on September 27th at Three Ridges Golf course. You still have plenty of time to line up your team and help make a difference in the lives of local seniors. For more information you can log onto oconnorgolf.org.