KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Give your mom a blast from the past with one local maker’s bag.

Fado Made, owned and operated by Jamie Chard Kowarick, is creating box bag purses that were first introduced in 1930. The bag has since then gained popularity in the 1960s and is now considered classic, timeless, and never out of style.

Each item is customizable to fit your needs. “With a love for vintage accessories from the 1940s to the 1970s, I hope to bring my clients’ dream accessories to life,” Kowarick says.

Kowarick takes a retro bag and turns it into a modern one using leather and an array of colors.

These accessories make the perfect Mother’s Day gift since the business’s name comes from a family name on Jamie’s mother’s side.

Fado Made was founded in 2020, however, Kowarick has been an entrepreneur since her days in high school. As a teenager, Jamie learned to knit and began to sell scarves and hats around her hometown in Connecticut. She shortly after had been accepted into the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City where she learned how to work with leather and construct various accessories such as handbags, belts, and shoes.

In 2016, she moved to Knoxville and she stepped away from the business to find her footing. It wasn’t until Covid-19 that Jamie found the inspiration to restart and rebrand her business.

Jamie is a part of the Maker City Mother’s Day Gift Guide where you can shop local and give your mom a special item on her special day. There are 22 other makers in this guide.

For more information and to keep up with Fado Made, visit their website and Instagram page.