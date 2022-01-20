KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tinca Tinca joins us in the studio for this week’s Music Makers, bringing a rocking local sound to East Tennessee.

Tinca Tinca weaves retro-futuristic indie-rock and electronics with themes of love, transience, joy, anxiety, loneliness, and redemption. They have played all around the East Tennessee region and have released their self-titled debut album on October 9th, 2021.

The second song performed by Tinca Tinca in the Living East Tennessee studio, “My Destructive Ways” has even received the music video treatment. The official music video can been seen on facebook and the Tinca Tinca website. The studio performance can be found below.

For more information on the band or to watch their music video for “My Destructive Ways” visit the Tinca Tinca website.