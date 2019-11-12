Tiny Trees bringing joy to patients at Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You still have time to participate in the Tiny Trees at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. The donated trees are delivered to patients during the holiday season to hopefully bring them a little joy during their hospital stay.

Here are the details if you would like to help:

– ALL trees must be 3’.

NO other size / 2’ and 4’ trees wont be accepted this year

– Plug In Lights. All trees should have them. Leave room on the end where they can be plugged in.

– Wire on your ornaments

All items should be secured as trees will be moved about 5 times.

– No excess Toys or any extras attached to the trees

– this includes Tree Skirts, gift cards, extension cords, dvds, etc

– No candy

Your tree should be 1 single piece that we pick up and move.

Keep it simple. Drop Off is Mon Nov 18 from 6:30 p.m. -8pm at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Scripps Building- This is the ONLY opportunity to Donate your tree.