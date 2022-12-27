KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Don’t spend the holiday season dealing with an unexpected emergency.

Thousands of East Tennesseans are still without power, heat, and even water since the Monday afternoon winter weather. The winter season is expected to last until Monday, March 20 and with that, there might be another chilly night in store.

Pioneer Heating, Cooling and Plumbing are giving you their top tips that could save your home in the long run.

Leave faucets slightly open to keep water running.

Water can easily freeze in your pipes when the temperatures get below 32 degrees. Ensure that your water does not get trapped in the pipes and bursting your entire system. Once a pipe bursts the water will have no other place to go then all throughout the home. Water can soon starts coming down from the ceilings, behind walls, and even underneath carpet.

2. Open cabinets to release heat back into your home.

If your home is having a hard time keeping up with heat insulation, simple tricks like this can warm up the home in minutes. By opening your bathroom and kitchen cabinets, you can allow trapped heat to be released into the home and circulating around the piping.

3. Invest in a generator.

It is never too late to look into backup sources of power. The winter weather cannot only affect your home, but many surrounding you. The Knoxville Utility Board is constantly monitoring power outages and ask that you report any you might be experiencing. Backup generators can ensure you can still work and live properly if you lose power for an unexpected duration.

Pioneer Heating, Cooling and Plumbing are working hard this winter season to ensure you do not have to work overtime during a happy time.

