KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

The Tennessee Film CommUNITY, originally known as TN Actor’s Network, is celebrating 10 years bringing movie makers together. The past decade has supported local actors, writers, directors, and anyone else who has a passion to create film.

On Friday, February 3 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The TN Film CommUNITY will be hosting a 10th Anniversary Celebration at Pellissippi State Community College. This event is set to bring together members of the film community all over the state of Tennessee. Network and collaborate with others in the industry who can further your career. Tickets are $10.

Ages 13 or older are welcome to attend.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Mayor Terry Frank throughout the evening. Other special guests include Cylk Cozart, Jeff Joslin, and more.

The Tennessee Film CommUNITY also has a private Facebook group to help gain more insight on film opportunities in the area.