KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local non-profit is doing their part to aid and end a huge epidemic.

Tennessee Out-Reach Center for Homeless (TORCH) has been serving the Anderson Co. community for nine years. They provide services and resources to those dealing with homelessness including a major development, housing.

They are in the process of providing more temporary housing units for families. Currently, they have 3 units and are still in the process of adding 6 more to the adjacent lot.

You can donate now towards construction and furnishing funds here.

In 2021, TORCH worked with over 250 adults and 140 children. They have provided shelter for 34 families with children in hotels or at one of the three units they currently have. They have also worked with several others to find alternate housing with families in a different area, or in various programs.

Those dealing with homelessness in East Tennessee are considered to only be found in Knox, Sevier, and Blount County, but founder of TORCH, Sheila Michel, says Anderson Co has a striking number in the homeless community and need your help too.

TORCH caters to a majority of families experiencing homelessness while gearing much of their attention to children and their needs.’ Many children rely on the school system to provide basic needs such as food and other necessities. However, when schools take frequent breaks a child loses those basic needs. That is one of the many reasons TORCH focuses strongly on family homelessness.

Executive Director, Andy O’Quinn says a large number of those experiencing homelessness go unreported for various reasons including fear of losing children, embarrassment, pride, and so much more. O’Quinn says families have less options when trying to get out of homelessness. A single person can move around, find relief and leave all behind. Families are tied to the community with schools, friends of children, doctor visits, and more.

TORCH provides services at no cost and are all paid for by donations. To get involved and learn more about them, visit their website and Facebook page.