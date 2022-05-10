KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In the next coming weeks, you and the whole family can enjoy an evening with the Tennessee Smokies.

Every day this week, the Tennessee Smokies will be playing at the Smokies’ Stadium, and there will be more to get in on than just the game. On Tuesday, May 10 fans can watch the popular sport while enjoying free peanuts.

Saturday, May 14 anyone who has a sweet tooth can join in on a chocolate chip cookie eating contest.

On Sunday, May 22 the Tennessee Smokies will be holding their children’s water bottle giveaway. 500 children’s water bottles will go to the first 500 kids 12 and under at the game.



Currently, the Tennessee Smokies are gearing up for their annual 5k Trot. Signups are now open for those ready to hit the ground running/walking. The race will start inside the stadium and will finish crossing over the home plate.

Participants will receive a special edition Smokies 5K Trot t-shirt as well as game tickets to be used in June.

For more information on the Tennessee Smokies and their game schedule, visit their website.

