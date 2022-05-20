KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fill up your calendar with a list of summer evening events.

The Tennessee Smokies are in full summer activity mode.

On Saturday, May 21 the Smokies will be taking on the Chattanooga Lookouts with a themed Star Wars Night. Fans of the popular franchise are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters and can even participate in a round of trivia.

The following day, the Smokies will be giving away a free water bottle to the first 500 children to enter the stadium.



Lastly, the Tennessee Smokies are gearing up for their annual 5k Trot. Signups are now open for those ready to hit the ground running/walking. The race will start inside the stadium and will finish crossing over the home plate.

Participants will receive a special edition Smokies 5K Trot t-shirt as well as game tickets to be used in June.

For more information on the Tennessee Smokies and their game schedule, visit their website.