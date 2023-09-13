KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Smokies are holding their disc golf tournament, Discs on the Diamond, at the Smokies Stadium on Sept. 23 beginning at 9am. This event is a non-sanctioned 9 hole temp course inside of the stadium. You can be on or off the diamond for this event, they encourage everyone to come out and enjoy a fun setting of disc golf.

Those wanting to participate can register for $35. Those registered will receive a Smokies logo branded Prodigy Disc. During the tournament, there will be a ‘Closest to the Pin’ contest on each hole and the top three participants will receive a prize of $500.

The event is happening rain or shine and concession stands will be open, selling food and beverages, including beer.

For more information on the event and how to register, visit the Tennessee Smokies website.