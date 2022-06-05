MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A popular sport in Hamblen County is brining out many fans.

Starting Friday, June 3 until Sunday, June 5 people from all over the country come out to Morristown to watch the annual State Disc Golf Championships.

Morristown, TN is the disc golf capital of the state with various recreational and competitive games going on all year round.

H.B. Clark, disc golf course architect, has designed several courses and overseas the championship as the tournament director. There are several courses to view the competition including the Cherokee Course, Kiwanis Course, Rotary Course, and Panther Creek Course.

For more information and a full schedule, visit their Facebook page.