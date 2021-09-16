TN Valley Fair announcer has decades of fair experience

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When you think of the Tennessee Valley Fair, a few things probably come to mind: the music, food, rides, and, of course, that familiar voice that rings across Chilhowee Park each year.

John Jared has spent the last 13 years working as the announcer of the Tennessee Valley Fair, but he has been working at the fair in some capacity since 1965. He got his start judging crops at the fair during his time as a University of Tennessee grad student.

Congratulations to John for nearly 6 decades of employment at the Tennessee Valley Fair!

