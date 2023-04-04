KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spend the rest of summer out and about at the 2023 Tennessee Valley Fair.

Since 1916, the Tennessee Valley Fair has brought memories to last, and this year you can get in on the fun for their 103rd year.

Tickets have gone on sale, ahead of schedule just in time to book your summer plans. The fair will be held September 7-18 at the Chilhowee Park and Exhibition Center.

The fair proves to be the hottest summer event of the year with live music, fair games and attractions, food, crafts and more. Click here for parking, hours,

The 2023 performance headliners have officially been announced with Travis Tritt and T-Pain taking their main stages. More performances are expected to be released soon.

Travis Tritt (left), T-Pain (right)

Country singer, Travis Tritt, will take the Homer Hamilton Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Sept. 12 while the American rapper will perform on the same stage on Thursday, Sept. 14. Tickets are on sale now.

The Tennessee Valley Fair is a non-profit organization dedicated to showcasing East Tennessee heritage, agriculture, and the arts.

“We created the Tennessee Valley Fair Foundation in 2018 as a way to preserve East Tennessee’s heritage,” says Marketing Coordinator, Abby Villas. “We do this by promoting agricultural awareness, supporting educational programs, and cultivating youth development,” she adds.

During the fair, they hold 3,200 competitions, giving over $100,000 in prize money to them. Competitions include top food, livestock, arts, pageantry and more.

We will continue to bring you full coverage ahead of the Tennessee Valley Fair.