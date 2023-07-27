LENIOR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Now with three locations, Tennessee Valley Oral Surgery has a new office located in Lenior City. On July 27, they are celebrating their grand opening from 4-6 p.m.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the open house and light refreshments. The new office space is located just off Highway 321. During the event, guests can ask any questions they may have about the types of dental or cosmetic services they offer. Appointments can also be made.

For more on what Tennessee Valley Oral Surgery has to offer and their locations, visit their website.