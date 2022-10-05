KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Serve the men and women that have served for you.

The Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veteran’s Home provides care, aid, and other resources to honorably discharged veterans and their families’. From long-term care to physical and emotional therapy, one of their four locations are ready and equipped to work with you.

The Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veteran’s Home is looking for certified nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses in Knoxville that can provide patient care and medical aid, if needed.

Their locations range all over Tennessee including Knoxville, Clarksville, Humboldt, and Murfreesboro. They are currently in the process of opening their Cleveland location within the next couple of months.

