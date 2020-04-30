Toddler approved turkey meatballs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cooking for a toddler can be tough! Erin Barnett has been trying out different recipes to add healthy protein to her son’s diet. She searched Pinterest for recipes that are healthy and kid-friendly. Turns out, these turkey meatballs were a big hit with her 3 year-old son. The meatballs were not only easy to put together but they cook up fast.

What you’ll need:

1 pound of ground turkey

1/2 teaspoon of cumin

1/2 teaspoon of oregano

1 teaspoon of minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon of onion powder

1 tablespoon of parsley

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 egg

Directions:

Preheat broiler and go ahead and prep your baking sheet with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray to keep the meatballs from sticking.

Mix all of the ingredients in a bowl with the ground turkey.

Form the meatballs in about 1-1 1/2 inch balls and space out on your baking sheet.

Broil on high for 10 minutes or until cooked through. You can also bake them at 400 for 20 minutes.

Serve with your kids favorite veggie. It also pairs great with rice.

Tip: Erin suggests brushing the tops of meatballs with a little extra olive oil and then toss on a dash of parley to add a little more flavor and moisture.