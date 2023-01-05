KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tonya Henrichs is a professionally trained herbalist. She loves serving the community through offering organic herbal teas blended in house that can be enjoyed at the shop or to take home.

“I have always loved hospitality and helping people to use plants for wellness,” Henrichs said. “The tea shop allows me to combine the two.”

They also offer baked goods from local bakers and coffee from Sunago Coffee. Their shop is all vintage themed with an extensive Knoxville collection from 60s-80s that was locally thrifted or gifted.

To learn more visit Tonya Rea’s website here.