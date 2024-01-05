KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The cold weather can sometimes leave us battling colds or even the struggle to fight those winter blues. Tonya’s Teas and Remedies company was born out of a love for using natural products within her own home.

After seeing the need for herbal remedies in her community, she decided to return to college and receive formal training in herbalism and aromatherapy. She now offers quality, handmade products that come from a mixture of evidenced-based approach and folk herbalism passed down throughout the ages. Each product is made by hand with the finest ingredients.

You can find her online to learn more!