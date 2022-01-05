KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 6 resolutions brought to you by Channel 6.

Krystal Goodman with Klean Nutrition came in with some good tips for living a healthier life in the new year.

Many are setting resolutions right now, and a popular one is to live a healthier, better life.

Goodman, a certified nutritionist and personal trainer, says she sees many people set this kind of goal, but slowly neglect to keep it going the rest of the year. She says it is much more beneficial to create many smaller resolutions to help you achieve your overall goal.

Here are her Top 6 ways to keep a fitness/nutrition resolution going:

1. Focus on 1-2 smaller resolutions at a time. Instead of hitting the ground running, take your time and focus on one task at a time.

2. Value your PROGRESS OVER PERFECTION. Find ways to track your cadence by watching your strengh start to increase in the gym, or your speed levels on cardio machinery. Don’t track your success by scales and numbers.

3. Be kind and forgive yourself. Continue self care and positive affirmations towards yourself. It is okay to mess up–we are human.

4. Find a plan that is sustainable. Fit in this new lifestyle into your schedule and routine. Keeping on track in a consistent way will help you hit your goals faster.

5. Focus on eating healthy rather than going on a diet. Think about how all food is okay to take, it is all about moderation. Don’t deprive yourself, for you will only become more sluggish and unmotivated.

6. Make exercise fun. You do not have to be in a gym setting to work out. Take your dog for a walk, speed walk around the mall, etc…

Krystal also gave us an easy on-the-go recipe that she shares with her clients everyday. Smoothies are a great way to start living healthier and Krystal knew all that you will need to ensure you are getting the best nutrients.

